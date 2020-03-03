2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Look at this beast that just arrived; A 1 Owner 2008 Toyota Tundra Crewmax Limited with aftermarket wheels!! Toyota's are known for bulletproof engines and the 5.7L used in these Tundras is nothing short of bulletproof. This one looks and drives amazing. If you need a truck for work during the days, family in the evenings and play on the weekends then this is the truck for you. The Crewmax gives you interior space that makes most large SUV's jealous. Plus you get decent bed space for all your tools and family's gear along with tons of towing power to pull all your toys. It comes with a sprayin bedliner and a bed mat to protect your truck and equipment. It's also equipped with extendable tow mirrors for when towing your trailer. No need to break the bank either, this one is extremely affordable and your friends wouldn't beable to tell the difference if you parked a new truck next to it. This one is a local Ontario truck which has been owned by 1 previous owner its whole life which tells you they've cared for it. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as our Tundra never last long. See the rest of our inventory at www.bespokeautogallery.com
