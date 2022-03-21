2008 Volkswagen Eos ...

$14,988 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 4 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8792189

8792189 Stock #: 8V005837

8V005837 VIN: WVWBA71F18V005837

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 8V005837

Mileage 91,451 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.