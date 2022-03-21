Menu
2008 Volkswagen Eos

91,451 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2008 Volkswagen Eos

2008 Volkswagen Eos

Convertible - 2.0 Auto Panoramic Glass Top

2008 Volkswagen Eos

Convertible - 2.0 Auto Panoramic Glass Top

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

91,451KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8792189
  Stock #: 8V005837
  VIN: WVWBA71F18V005837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 8V005837
  • Mileage 91,451 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - Well loved 

Panoramic Glass Power Retractible Hard Top Convertible 

Heated Seats 
Remote Start 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

