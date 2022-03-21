$14,988+ tax & licensing
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Volkswagen Eos
Convertible - 2.0 Auto Panoramic Glass Top
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
91,451KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8792189
- Stock #: 8V005837
- VIN: WVWBA71F18V005837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 91,451 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - Well loved
Panoramic Glass Power Retractible Hard Top Convertible
Heated Seats
Remote Start
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
