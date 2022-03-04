Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Volkswagen Touareg

175,310 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2008 Volkswagen Touareg

2008 Volkswagen Touareg

V6 / LOW KM'S / LOCAL SUV / STUNNING COMBO /5 PASS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Volkswagen Touareg

V6 / LOW KM'S / LOCAL SUV / STUNNING COMBO /5 PASS

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

175,310KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8502806
  • Stock #: PT0574
  • VIN: WVGZE67L28D077254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,310 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Check out this absolutely stunning Touareg V6 that just arrived at our store. This beauty comes to us as a new car store trade in. Local Ontario SUV in excellent shape inside and out; Shows pride of ownership. If you're in the market for a mid sized good looking suv that wont break the bank than check out this Touareg. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2010 Lexus RX 350 UL...
 123,270 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2010 Audi Q7 S-LINE ...
 178,329 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2008 Porsche Cayenne...
 152,375 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory