$9,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2008 Volkswagen Touareg
V6 / LOW KM'S / LOCAL SUV / STUNNING COMBO /5 PASS
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-749-7979
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8502806
- Stock #: PT0574
- VIN: WVGZE67L28D077254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,310 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Check out this absolutely stunning Touareg V6 that just arrived at our store. This beauty comes to us as a new car store trade in. Local Ontario SUV in excellent shape inside and out; Shows pride of ownership. If you're in the market for a mid sized good looking suv that wont break the bank than check out this Touareg. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.