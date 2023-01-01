Menu
2008 Volvo XC70

220,525 KM

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2008 Volvo XC70

2008 Volvo XC70

5dr Wgn w/Snrf Navi / DVD

2008 Volvo XC70

5dr Wgn w/Snrf Navi / DVD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

220,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10430376
  • Stock #: pdc006
  • VIN: yv4bz982281030567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, P-Moon, blind spot assist, Satellite Sirius, dual DVD, p/heated/memory seats, heated rear seats & lot more. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs great. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED. REDUCED & FIRM.   

Also avail. 2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE, only 118k $8990  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
