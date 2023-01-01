$6,990+ tax & licensing
2008 Volvo XC70
5dr Wgn w/Snrf Navi / DVD
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
220,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10430376
- Stock #: pdc006
- VIN: yv4bz982281030567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, P-Moon, blind spot assist, Satellite Sirius, dual DVD, p/heated/memory seats, heated rear seats & lot more. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs great. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED. REDUCED & FIRM.
Also avail. 2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE, only 118k $8990
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
