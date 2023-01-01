Menu
<p>3 year/36000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim)       </p><p>Previous US vehicle in miles. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, P-Moon, blind spot assist, Satellite Sirius, dual DVD, p/heated/memory seats, heated rear seats & lot more. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs great. $1200 safety service included. CERTIFIED.     </p><p>Also avail. 2013 Land Rover LR2 SE, 264k $6990   ///    2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE, only 118k $8990</p>

2008 Volvo XC70

222,525 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
2008 Volvo XC70

5dr Wgn w/Snrf Navi/DVD

2008 Volvo XC70

5dr Wgn w/Snrf Navi/DVD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

222,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN yv4bz982281030568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,525 KM

Vehicle Description

3 year/36000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim)       

Previous US vehicle in miles. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, P-Moon, blind spot assist, Satellite Sirius, dual DVD, p/heated/memory seats, heated rear seats & lot more. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs great. $1200 safety service included. CERTIFIED.     

Also avail. 2013 Land Rover LR2 SE, 264k $6990   ///    2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE, only 118k $8990

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

