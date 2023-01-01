$6,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Volvo XC70
5dr Wgn w/Snrf Navi/DVD
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,525 KM
Vehicle Description
3 year/36000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim)
Previous US vehicle in miles. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, P-Moon, blind spot assist, Satellite Sirius, dual DVD, p/heated/memory seats, heated rear seats & lot more. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs great. $1200 safety service included. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 Land Rover LR2 SE, 264k $6990 /// 2008 Land Rover LR2 HSE, only 118k $8990
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
