Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Acura MDX

134,845 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2009 Acura MDX

2009 Acura MDX

ELITE / LOW KM'S / DEALER SERVICED / IMMACULATE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Acura MDX

ELITE / LOW KM'S / DEALER SERVICED / IMMACULATE

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

134,845KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8128036
  • Stock #: PT0553
  • VIN: 2HNYD28869H001881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 134,845 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this absolutely stunning MDX Elite with LOW KM's that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local SUV thats been exceptionally well cared for by the previous owner who took it to the dealer its whole life. This one is the fully loaded ELITE model with 7 Passenger, Navigation and rear DVD entertainment system.  If youre in the market for a family mover thats been well cared for then this is the one for you. Dare to compare, you will not find another example as clean as this one. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limted powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

ELITE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2012 Nissan Quest LE...
 173,959 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 1 Series 12...
 155,857 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2007 Acura MDX ELITE...
 231,795 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory