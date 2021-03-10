Menu
2009 Acura TL

152,329 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / SH-AWD TECH / STUNNING

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

152,329KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6816281
  • Stock #: PA0397
  • VIN: 19UUA96559A801621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,329 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Check out this gorgeous Acura TL SH-AWD that just arrived at our store. This stunning 1 Owner, No Accident TL is in excellent shape inside and out. It looks and drives like a much newer vehicle that sure to please the next owner. This one comes loaded with all the Acura Performance, styling, luxuries and safety one could want in a performance sedan. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

SH-AWD
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
NAVIGATION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

