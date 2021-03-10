2009 Acura TL

+ taxes & licensing
416-749-7979
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW !! Check out this gorgeous Acura TL SH-AWD that just arrived at our store. This stunning 1 Owner, No Accident TL is in excellent shape inside and out. It looks and drives like a much newer vehicle that sure to please the next owner. This one comes loaded with all the Acura Performance, styling, luxuries and safety one could want in a performance sedan. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
