2009 BMW 1 Series

Are you looking for a fun little car for summer 2020? If so then here's the perfect car. 2009 BMW 128i coupe, black on black in stunning shape. Looks and drives great, well cared for car by the previous owner. It's a clean No accidents Ontario car its whole life. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain Warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone. Check out all our inventory at www.bespokeautogallery.com
come see us at our new location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Trunk
- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Quads / Captains
- Split Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
