2009 BMW 1 Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
LOW KM !!! NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, cold air, Bluetooth, Axillary, P-Moon, $1000 service included. Brand new tires & brakes all around. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2011 Saab 9-3, 6 spd 135k $6990
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1