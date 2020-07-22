Menu
2009 BMW 1 Series

167,000 KM

Details

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2009 BMW 1 Series

2009 BMW 1 Series

128i

2009 BMW 1 Series

128i

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5399501
  • Stock #: pdc032
  • VIN: WBAUP73519VK75708
Sale Price

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%
LOW KM !!!   MUST SEE !!!  
Fully loaded,  P-Moon, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power..  No accidents, zero rust, nonsmoker. Looks & drives perfect.  Brand new tires & brakes all around. REDUCED PRICE. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2010 BMW 525i, w/Navi 160k $7500
2011 Saab 9-3 Turbo4, 6 spd., 134k  $6800

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

