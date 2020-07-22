Menu
2009 BMW 1 Series

167,000 KM

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
128i

128i

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5635770
  • Stock #: pdc032
  • VIN: WBAUP73519VK75700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%
LOW KM  !!!  NO ACCIDENTS.   Fully loaded, cold air, Bluetooth, Axillary, P-Moon, $1000 service included. Brand new tires & brakes all around. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2010 BMW 528i w/Navi, 160k $7500

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

