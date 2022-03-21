2009 BMW 335i

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

8762225 VIN: wbapl33559a405094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

