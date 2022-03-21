$12,990+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW 335i
i xDrive CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Lang Motorcar
11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8762225
- VIN: wbapl33559a405094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS..LOW MILEAGE, WELL MAINTAINED, POWERFUL TURBO V6 ENGINE, AUTO WITH AWD , NICLEY EQUIPPED WITH DUAL POWER SEATS CLIMATE CONTROL PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, POWER MOONROOF , UPGRADED DINAN EXHAUST AND MORE. EXCELLENT CONDITION, ONLY 100,000 KMS $ 12990 CERTIFIED PLUS HST ..NO HIDDEN FEES WE ARE AN APPROVED LUBRICO SERVICE CENTER AND ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES ARE WARRANTED
