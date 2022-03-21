Menu
2009 BMW 335i

100,000 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
i xDrive CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

100,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8762225
  • VIN: wbapl33559a405094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS..LOW MILEAGE, WELL MAINTAINED, POWERFUL TURBO V6 ENGINE, AUTO WITH AWD , NICLEY EQUIPPED WITH DUAL POWER SEATS CLIMATE CONTROL PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, POWER MOONROOF , UPGRADED DINAN EXHAUST AND MORE. EXCELLENT CONDITION, ONLY 100,000 KMS $ 12990 CERTIFIED PLUS HST ..NO HIDDEN FEES WE ARE AN APPROVED LUBRICO SERVICE CENTER AND ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES ARE WARRANTED

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

