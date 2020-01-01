2009 BMW X5

Check out this stunning BMW X5 3.0i we have here. This one comes to us as a new car dealer trade in that was exceptionally well cared for. Looks and drives the way it did when it was new!! That classy colour combination only enhances the feel of this Luxurious family mover. This one is a locally owned X5 thats Accident FREE, No funny stories just a really nice clean tidy truck that will bring years of driving pleasure. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is 3 month 3000 Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email to book your appointment today.
See all our inventory at www.bespokeautogallery.com and make sure to come visit us at our new location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Seats
- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Spoiler
- Rear Spoiler
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Push Button Start
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
- Telematics
- Bluetooth Connection
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
