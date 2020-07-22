Menu
2009 BMW X5

181,165 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2009 BMW X5

2009 BMW X5

DIESEL / SPORT PACKAGE / STUNNING COMBO / CLEAN

2009 BMW X5

DIESEL / SPORT PACKAGE / STUNNING COMBO / CLEAN

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

181,165KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5541495
  • Stock #: PT0267
  • VIN: 5UXFF03569LJ98240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this gorgeous rare colour combo BMW X5 DIESEL!! The way this colour glows in the sun is absolutely Stunning. Royal Blue on Chocolate brown interior with the right sport package for enthusiastic driving mated with BMW's 3.0L Diesel is sure to bring a smile to your face. It also wont brake the bank at the pump. This one is a local Ontario car with no accidents and comes certified for your convenience while at our list price included is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as our X5's dont last.

 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

