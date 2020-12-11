2009 BMW X5

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Look at this stunning BMW X5 35D in excellent shape. This one is a local Ontario SUV with No accidents or stories just a nice clean awesome driving X5. It came in on trade at our store for another bigger Diesel SUV we had. If you're looking for a family mover with towing power and fuel effiency then look no further than this X5. This one has the right packages, sport, premium and that gorgeous classy colour combo to tie it all together. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Limited Powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as its sure to be gone quick.
