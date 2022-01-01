Menu
2009 BMW X6

138,138 KM

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2009 BMW X6

2009 BMW X6

50i

2009 BMW X6

50i

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

138,138KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8136778
  Stock #: pdc015
  VIN: 5UXFG83579LZ92224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 138,138 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Fully loaded, Navi, DVD, front & rear park assist, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, heated steering/seats, 20 inch M wheels. interior is perfect, nonsmoker. Great cond. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2013 BMW X5 M Pkg, 205k $12800

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

