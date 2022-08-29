$15,800+ tax & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2009 BMW X6
AWD 4dr 50i w/DVD
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,800
- Listing ID: 9048856
- Stock #: pdc015
- VIN: 5UXFG83579LZ92228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 139,105 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 7.9%
3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. at half price ($349) covers $3000 p/claim, multiple claims allowed.
Fully loaded, Navi, DVD, Backup Cam, front & rear park assist, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, heated steering/seats, 20 inch M wheels. interior is perfect, nonsmoker. Great cond. CERTIFIED.
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
