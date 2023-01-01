2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

$4,800+ tax & licensing
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
4dr Sdn LT w/1SB w/P-Moon 2 sets rims/tires
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
168,335KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10011942
- VIN: 1g1at58h897214797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,335 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM !!! Fully loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, all power, Bluetooth, cruise, keyless, 2 fobs/keys, remote start. Local trade in, ZERO RUST. Looks & drives like new. 2 sets of rims/tires. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
