2009 Chevrolet Express 2500

3500 4Door Cargo Power Windows Locks Mirrors 128Km

2009 Chevrolet Express 2500

3500 4Door Cargo Power Windows Locks Mirrors 128Km

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4713657
  • Stock #: 4596
  • VIN: 1GCHG35K291165193
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Chevy 6.0L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Heavy Duty 1Ton Capacity, 4Doors (Left Side Cargo Doors), Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors,  AM/FM CD Stereo,  Double Barn Doors,  Tow Package, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, Bridgestone Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • AM/FM CD Player
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

