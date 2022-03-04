$25,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Active Auto Sales
416-249-2277
2009 Chevrolet Express
2009 Chevrolet Express
2500 CARGO Loaded Certified ONLY 46,000Km
Location
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8481345
- Stock #: 4740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 46,000 Kilometers, 6.0L Chevy V8, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Audio, Divider, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, New Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives, Fully Certified, Ready For Work! Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Active Auto Sales
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6