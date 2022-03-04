Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet Express

46,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Express

2009 Chevrolet Express

2500 CARGO Loaded Certified ONLY 46,000Km

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Express

2500 CARGO Loaded Certified ONLY 46,000Km

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8481345
  • Stock #: 4740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 46,000 Kilometers, 6.0L Chevy V8, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Audio, Divider, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, New Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives, Fully Certified, Ready For Work! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Active Auto Sales

2014 Ford Econoline ...
 209,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM ProMaster S...
 231,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Econoline ...
 143,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory