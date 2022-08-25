$9,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,987
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2009 Chevrolet Malibu
2009 Chevrolet Malibu
Hybrid Sedan 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Sedan -Certified -No Accident-Sunroof
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$9,987
+ taxes & licensing
168,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8994832
- Stock #: 9F233281
- VIN: 1G1ZF57539F233281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9F233281
- Mileage 168,500 KM
Vehicle Description
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8