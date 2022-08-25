Menu
2009 Chevrolet Malibu

168,500 KM

Details Description Features

2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Sedan -Certified -No Accident-Sunroof

Hybrid Sedan 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Sedan -Certified -No Accident-Sunroof

168,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8994832
  • Stock #: 9F233281
  • VIN: 1G1ZF57539F233281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9F233281
  • Mileage 168,500 KM

Vehicle Description

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

