Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

182,258 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

182,258KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5781897
  • Stock #: 100908
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E29R699279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 182,258 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Manivan 4 Dr Auto 7 Passenger Fully Stow ' n Go Certified      Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2011 Subaru Legacy 2...
 146,407 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Civic LX
 111,789 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2006 Acura CSX Premium
 145,533 KM
$6,490 + tax & lic

Email High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-3737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory