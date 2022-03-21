Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

168,992 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

SE Grand Caravan

SE Grand Caravan

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

168,992KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8965600
  • Stock #: 100797
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E69R545271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 168,992 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4 Dr Auto Minivan 7 Passenger Fully Stow'n Go Certified

                   Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4P

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

