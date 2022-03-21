2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Listing ID: 8965600

8965600 Stock #: 100797

100797 VIN: 2D8HN44E69R545271

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 168,992 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers

