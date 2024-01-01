$5,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Ford Econoline
E-150 Commercial
2009 Ford Econoline
E-150 Commercial
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,079KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1ftne14w69da59250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 174,079 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LOW KM !!! V8, 4.6L, runs excellent, no rust, great work van. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Ram Cargo, 171k $8990
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2009 Ford Econoline E-150 Commercial 174,079 KM $5,800 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package w/Backup Cam 188,205 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 165,554 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2009 Ford Econoline