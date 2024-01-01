Menu
<p>LOW KM !!!   V8, 4.6L, runs excellent, no rust,  great work van. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Ram Cargo, 171k $8990   </p>

2009 Ford Econoline

174,079 KM

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Econoline

E-150 Commercial

2009 Ford Econoline

E-150 Commercial

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,079KM
Good Condition
VIN 1ftne14w69da59250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 174,079 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM !!!   V8, 4.6L, runs excellent, no rust,  great work van. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 Ram Cargo, 171k $8990   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2009 Ford Econoline