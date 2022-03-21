Menu
2009 Ford Escape

137,323 KM

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

XLT 4WD 4 Dr Auto V6

XLT 4WD 4 Dr Auto V6

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

137,323KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8917054
  • Stock #: 100793
  • VIN: 1FMCU93G79KB38923

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,323 KM

2009 Ford Escape SUV 4 Dr Auto XLT 4WD V6 Fully Loaded Leather Alloy Wheels Fog Light Certified

              Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

