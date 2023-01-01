Menu
2009 Ford Escape

176,672 KM

Details

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

4WD Limited 4 Dr Auto V6

2009 Ford Escape

4WD Limited 4 Dr Auto V6

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

176,672KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9506260
  • Stock #: 100978
  • VIN: 1FMCU94G09KB18544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,672 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford Escape Limited 4WD  V6  4 Dr Auto Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Certified

                   Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

