Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

LIMITED

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 221,432KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4959681
  • Stock #: 100819
  • VIN: 1FMEU53879UA27142
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2008 Ford Ranger SUP...
 177,366 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2008 Chrysler Town &...
 163,456 KM
$4,990 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 ST
 175,981 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-3737

Send A Message