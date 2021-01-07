2009 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

