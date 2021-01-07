Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford F-150

137,121 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

King Ranch

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-150

King Ranch

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

137,121KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6536743
  • Stock #: 100232
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V69KA61797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 137,121 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford F-150 Pickup Truck 4 Dr Auto 6 Passenger 4WD 5.4L Super Crew King Ranch Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth FOG Light Navigaction Certified

                             Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2008 Ford Escape Lim...
 168,423 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 3 Series 32...
 159,063 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Odyssey EX
 174,901 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic

Email High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-3737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory