2009 Ford Ranger

112,560 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2009 Ford Ranger

2009 Ford Ranger

XLT

2009 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

112,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6026034
  • Stock #: 100935
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E69PA02929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,560 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford Ranger XLT 4x4  Pickup Truck 4 Dr Auto 5 Passenger  Alloy Wheels Power Window Power Locks  Low KM Clean Carfax Certified

                             Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

