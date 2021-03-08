Menu
2009 Honda Civic

171,375 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

DX

2009 Honda Civic

DX

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

171,375KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6685907
  • VIN: 2HGFA16239H004348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Very reliable Honda Civic in excellent condition!! Come and check out this Honda it will not let you down. Power windows, power locks, intermittant wipers, MP3 player!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Cell: 416-930-1254
