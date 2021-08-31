2009 Honda Civic

$5,998 + taxes & licensing 1 9 2 , 2 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7981191

7981191 Stock #: 9H026941

9H026941 VIN: 2HGFA15679H026941

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 192,210 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.