2009 Honda Civic

192,210 KM

Details Description Features

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Sport Sedan 5-Speed Manual Sport - Sunroof - Serviced and Certified - Super Clean

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

192,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7981191
  • Stock #: 9H026941
  • VIN: 2HGFA15679H026941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Package 

Sunroof - Alloy wheels - Power Group - Cruise

CarFax Verified 

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

All servicing items current 

160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years/60,000kms 

UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family 

OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA 
 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

