2009 Honda CR-V

244,589 KM

Details Description

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD 5-Speed AT Certified and Serviced

2009 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD 5-Speed AT Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

244,589KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8496730
  • Stock #: 9L813098
  • VIN: 5J6RE48509L813098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 244,589 KM

Vehicle Description

EX - All Wheel Drive 

Fully Serviced and Certified 

Extensive Service History

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards - 160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family - OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 - Member of the UCDA - CarFax Verified Member 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

