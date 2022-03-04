$6,998+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda CR-V
EX 4WD 5-Speed AT Certified and Serviced
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
244,589KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8496730
- Stock #: 9L813098
- VIN: 5J6RE48509L813098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 244,589 KM
Vehicle Description
EX - All Wheel Drive
Fully Serviced and Certified
Extensive Service History
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards - 160 point inspection - Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family - OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 - Member of the UCDA - CarFax Verified Member
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8