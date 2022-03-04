2009 Honda CR-V

$6,998 + taxes & licensing 2 4 4 , 5 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8496730

8496730 Stock #: 9L813098

9L813098 VIN: 5J6RE48509L813098

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 244,589 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.