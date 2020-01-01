2009 Honda Ridgeline

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW !!! Just check out how this truck is glowing. This beauty is the perfect daily driver / work truck. It is a clean Canadian Ridgeline with No Accidents. It looks and drives great for the km's. This one had been well cared for and had the timing belt previously replaced at a Honda dealership. If you are in need of a reliable vehicle for the family plus work then look no further than the Honda Ridgeline. The Ridgeline is known for its car like drive and handling which is perfect for daily driving along with truck like utility. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as our Ridgelines never last.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
