Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Ridgeline

282,699 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Ridgeline

2009 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING COLOUR / MAINTAINED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING COLOUR / MAINTAINED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

282,699KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6219087
  • Stock #: PT0348
  • VIN: 2HJYK16529H002424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 282,699 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!! Just check out how this truck is glowing. This beauty is the perfect daily driver / work truck. It is a clean Canadian Ridgeline with No Accidents. It looks and drives great for the km's. This one had been well cared for and had the timing belt previously replaced at a Honda dealership. If you are in need of a reliable vehicle for the family plus work then look no further than the Honda Ridgeline. The Ridgeline is known for its car like drive and handling which is perfect for daily driving along with truck like utility. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as our Ridgelines never last.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2011 Lexus RX 350 PR...
 195,115 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2011 Acura TL SH-AWD...
 166,470 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2011 Volvo XC70 T6 L...
 197,560 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory