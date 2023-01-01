$9,498+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS AWD One Owner-No Accident Certified 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
139,541KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9539563
- Stock #: 79H309790
- VIN: 5NMSG73E79H309790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,541 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage - Accident Free
One Owner - All Wheel Drive
Leather -Sunroof - Bluetooth
Backup Sensor
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
