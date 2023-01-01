Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

139,541 KM

Details Description Features

$9,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,498

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS AWD One Owner-No Accident Certified 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS AWD One Owner-No Accident Certified 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 9539563
  2. 9539563
  3. 9539563
  4. 9539563
  5. 9539563
  6. 9539563
  7. 9539563
  8. 9539563
  9. 9539563
  10. 9539563
  11. 9539563
  12. 9539563
  13. 9539563
  14. 9539563
  15. 9539563
  16. 9539563
  17. 9539563
  18. 9539563
Contact Seller

$9,498

+ taxes & licensing

139,541KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9539563
  • Stock #: 79H309790
  • VIN: 5NMSG73E79H309790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 79H309790
  • Mileage 139,541 KM

Vehicle Description

   Low Mileage - Accident Free

   One Owner - All Wheel Drive

   Leather -Sunroof - Bluetooth

   Backup Sensor

    Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA

- CarFax Verified Member 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2012 Volkswagen Tigu...
 144,375 KM
$12,987 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Murano S...
 122,262 KM
$14,437 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Rogue SL...
 212,105 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory