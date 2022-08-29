Menu
2009 Infiniti M35

116,160 KM

Details

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2009 Infiniti M35

2009 Infiniti M35

NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KM'S / STUNNING SHAPE / LOCAL

2009 Infiniti M35

NO ACCIDENTS / LOW KM'S / STUNNING SHAPE / LOCAL

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

116,160KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9020140
  • Stock #: PT0644
  • VIN: JNKCY01F89M852576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,160 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW ! Look at this gorgeous M35x that just showed up at our store. This beauty comes to us as a new car store trade-in and is ready for its new home. This one is a local No accidents car thats been exceptionally well card for throughout its life and it shows. If you're looking for a fun to drive, stylish and the best sounding luxury car available then take a look at this beast. If youre looking for a Japanese luxury ride without all the annoying driver nannies of modern day cars then look no further than this beauty. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

