$12,800+ tax & licensing
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2009 Jeep Wrangler
2009 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 2DR X
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
171,766KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10188840
- Stock #: pdc022
- VIN: 1j4fa241x9l723806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 171,766 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
LOW KM !!! MUST SEE !!!
2 sets rims/tires. Great cond. all around, zero rust, solid frame. Looks & drives excellent. Custom front & rear bumpers. CD/Radio, ABS, Traction, no a/c, soft top only. Brand new set of rims/tires. SERVICED & CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
