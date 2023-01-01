Menu
2009 Jeep Wrangler

171,766 KM

Details Description Features

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2009 Jeep Wrangler

2009 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2DR X

4WD 2DR X

4WD 2DR X

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

171,766KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10188840
  • Stock #: pdc022
  • VIN: 1j4fa241x9l723806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 171,766 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

LOW KM !!!   MUST SEE !!!   

2 sets rims/tires. Great cond. all around, zero rust, solid frame. Looks & drives excellent. Custom front & rear bumpers. CD/Radio, ABS, Traction, no a/c, soft top only. Brand new set of rims/tires. SERVICED & CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

