2009 Land Rover LR3

158,655 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

1 OWNER / LOW KM'S/ NO ACCIDENTS/ SERVICED/ 7 PASS

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

158,655KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7977158
  • Stock #: PT0515
  • VIN: SALAE24469A508228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 158,655 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW !!! There are No words except WOW for this LR3. 1 Owner, No Accidents, Well serviced, Local Ontario SUV in excellent shape in and out. This one comes the way you want an LR3 with the 7 passenger configuation, Full 3 part Panoroof, V6 and go anywhere suspension. The LR3 is legendary for its on and off-road capabilities and if you need something to take you in the country roads then this is the truck for you. This one looks and drives excellent but then again what else would you expect from a 1 owner, low km's serviced Land Rover. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Warranties and Financing available O.A.C

Vehicle Features

SE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof

