2009 Land Rover LR3

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW WOW WOW !!! There are No words except WOW for this LR3. 1 Owner, No Accidents, Well serviced, Local Ontario SUV in excellent shape in and out. This one comes the way you want an LR3 with the 7 passenger configuation, Full 3 part Panoroof, V6 and go anywhere suspension. The LR3 is legendary for its on and off-road capabilities and if you need something to take you in the country roads then this is the truck for you. This one looks and drives excellent but then again what else would you expect from a 1 owner, low km's serviced Land Rover. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
