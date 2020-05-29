Menu
Account
Sign In
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2009 Land Rover Range Rover

2009 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,900KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5200973
  • Stock #: pdc300
  • VIN: salsk25489a190404
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FINANCE FROM 5.9%

Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Sensors, P-moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all options. No accidents, nonsmoker. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED. 

Also avail. 2010 Cadillac SRX Performance, Navi/Backup Cam/DVD, 139k $11500

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2014 Acura RDX Tech ...
 174,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 107,000 KM
$11,800 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 112,000 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory