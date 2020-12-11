Menu
2009 Lexus ES 350

179,898 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2009 Lexus ES 350

2009 Lexus ES 350

1 OWNER / ULTRA PREMIUM / NO ACCIDENTS /IMMACULATE

2009 Lexus ES 350

1 OWNER / ULTRA PREMIUM / NO ACCIDENTS /IMMACULATE

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

179,898KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6337124
  • Stock #: PT0353
  • VIN: JTHBJ46G992280583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,898 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Check out this stunning 1 owner Lexus ES350 with the Ultra Premium Package. This beauty is loaded with all the luxuries one expects from a Lexus. It is a No Accidents car thats been exceptionally well cared for its entire life. It looks and drives as it did when it first left the Lexus Dealership. This one comes certified for your convenience and at our list price comes with a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as our ES350 Ultra Premium's never last.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

ULTRA PREMIUM PACKAGE
NAVIGATION
PANOROOF
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

