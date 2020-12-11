2009 Lexus ES 350

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW !! Check out this stunning 1 owner Lexus ES350 with the Ultra Premium Package. This beauty is loaded with all the luxuries one expects from a Lexus. It is a No Accidents car thats been exceptionally well cared for its entire life. It looks and drives as it did when it first left the Lexus Dealership. This one comes certified for your convenience and at our list price comes with a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment as our ES350 Ultra Premium's never last.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
