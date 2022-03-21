Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Lexus ES 350

187,660 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2009 Lexus ES 350

2009 Lexus ES 350

ULTRA PREMIUM / GLEAMING PEARL WHITE / CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Lexus ES 350

ULTRA PREMIUM / GLEAMING PEARL WHITE / CERTIFIED

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

187,660KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8920816
  • Stock #: PT0635
  • VIN: JTHBJ46G592309609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,660 KM

Vehicle Description

 

WOW!! Just look at this absolutely stunning Lexus ES350 Ultra Premium that just arrived at our store on trade from a new car dealer. This beauty is a local Ontario car that looks and drives excellent and is sure to bring a smile to everyone who gets a ride. This one is the Ultra Premium package with panoramic roof, Navigation and much more. If you're in the market for the most reliable luxury car that wont break the bank then the ES350 is the only car to look at. This one come certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty by Lubrico for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

We are centrally located @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2009 Lexus ES 350 UL...
 187,660 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2010 Land Rover LR4 ...
 226,545 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X5 35d - RA...
 219,305 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory