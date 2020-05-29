2009 Lexus RX 350

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Look at this gorgeous Lexus RX350 Pebble Beach Edition we have here. This is an extremely well maintained RX350 that shows the love and care the previous owners gave it. It a clean No accidents vehicle with no stories. Looks and drives amazing and ready for all your family adventures. This beauty comes certified for your convenience and at our list price, included is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book you appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
