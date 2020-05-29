2009 Lexus RX 350

Menu
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

PEBBLE BEACH / STUNNING CONDITION / NO ACCIDENTS

  • 91,712MI
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5207855
  • Stock #: PX0264
  • VIN: 2T2HK31U09C125160
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Look at this gorgeous Lexus RX350 Pebble Beach Edition we have here. This is an extremely well maintained RX350 that shows the love and care the previous owners gave it. It a clean No accidents vehicle with no stories. Looks and drives amazing and ready for all your family adventures. This beauty comes certified for your convenience and at our list price, included is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book you appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

