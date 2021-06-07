2009 Lexus RX 350

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Look at this gorgeous Lexus RX350 Premium w Navigation Package that just arrived at our store. This one is a 1 owner local car in immaculate condition thats been well cared for by the previous owner. It looks and drives like a much newer vehicle. If you're looking for a super reliable luxury vehicle thats capable of taking the whole family on those road trips and fuel efficient for daily driving then this is the one you've been waiting for. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
