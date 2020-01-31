2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Here we have a gorgeous Mercedes Benz C350 4matic gleaming in white. This beauty is a locally owned car with no accidents and shows the care its received throughout its life. Look and drives incredible and you'll wonder why anyone buys the C250 or C300 when you can have this for the same money. This one is loaded with all the right toys, panoramic glass roof, push button start, navigation, AMG styling package and more. It also comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000 km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Check out all our inventory @ www.bespokeautogallery.com
Come see us at 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Spoiler
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Trunk Release
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Proximity Key
- Push Button Start
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Quads / Captains
- Split Rear Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- CD Changer
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.