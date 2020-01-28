Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

RARE - 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / SUPER LOW KM'S

Watch This Vehicle

2009 MINI Cooper Clubman

RARE - 1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / SUPER LOW KM'S

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,848KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4553130
  • Stock #: PM0216
  • VIN: WMWML33599TN69083
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2011 Audi Q7 PREMIUM...
 174,111 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2003 Lexus ES 330 AS...
 291,715 KM
$1,988 + tax & lic
2007 Cadillac Escala...
 254,103 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Send A Message