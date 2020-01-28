360 Rexdale Blvd., Etobicoke, ON M9W 1R7
This budget-friendly vehicle is definitely worth taking a look and it won't stay on our lot for long! Our As-Is vehicles have generally been driven to the dealership by their former owners and traded for newer models. Given the age and/or mileage of these vehicles we have decided to forego an inspection and certification to reduce costs and pass those savings on to you! Come test drive this vehicle and experience this great piece!
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This 2009 Pontiac Montana is fresh on our lot in Toronto.
This van has 170,598 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.9L V6 Cylinder Engine.
