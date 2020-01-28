Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Pontiac Montana

w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac Montana

w/1SA

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC

360 Rexdale Blvd., Etobicoke, ON M9W 1R7

1-866-493-0915

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,598KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4593879
  • Stock #: 165101A
  • VIN: 1GMDU03109D109425
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Hurry in before it's gone!
This budget-friendly vehicle is definitely worth taking a look and it won't stay on our lot for long! Our As-Is vehicles have generally been driven to the dealership by their former owners and traded for newer models. Given the age and/or mileage of these vehicles we have decided to forego an inspection and certification to reduce costs and pass those savings on to you! Come test drive this vehicle and experience this great piece!


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This 2009 Pontiac Montana is fresh on our lot in Toronto.

This van has 170,598 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.9L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Compare our vehicles and reputation to others for yourself. Everything we do is focused on providing absolute clarity so that you can make an informed decision and buy with confidence, worry free.
Call us at Leggat Buick Chevrolet GMC for more information on this vehicle and to book your test drive! Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC is a GENERAL MOTORS franchise dealership in the heart of Etobicoke, dedicated to serving the Etobicoke, Rexdale, Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Woodbridge, Toronto and all of the GTA market's. As well as brand new vehicles, we also stock Certified-Pre-owned vehicle at prices that are competitive in today's market place. If you do not find what you are looking for in our inventory, please give us a call and we will be pleased to do our best to satisfy your needs.

At Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC, we value our previous customers and are always looking to welcome and assist new customers. Our state-of-the-art Chevrolet Buick GMC showroom is open in the heart of Etobicoke at 360 Rexdale Blvd, Etobicoke, Ontario, M9W 1R7 just east of Highway 27, near WOODBINE RACETRACK/CASINO and Woodbine Mall Shopping Center.

Unless otherwise stated, prices include Full Comprehensive Inspection, Reconditioning, Safety Check, Full Detailing, Free CarProof Report and 36 Day Safety Warranty. Real pictures and full vehicle descriptions are provided for over 500 in-stock vehicles within our group at www.LAG.ca to help you with your research.

Part of the Leggat Auto Group, our mission is to keep our customers happy, and support each one through the purchase of their vehicle. Here at the Leggat Auto Group You Can Always Count on Us.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Toronto. o~o
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Compact spare tire w/underbody carrier/hoist
  • Fixed rear window wiper w/delay & washer
  • Electric rear window defogger
  • Front door map pockets
  • Visor vanity mirrors
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Charcoal body side bumpers & fascia
  • Composite halogen headlamps w/auto headlight control & flash-to-pass feature
Safety
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Pwr front/rear disc brakes
  • Driver/front passenger dual stage air bags
  • Child safety seat top tether anchors
  • Sliding door child safety locks
Suspension
  • Smooth ride suspension
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
  • Black pwr heated mirrors
  • Retained accessory pwr
Trim
  • Charcoal fender flares
Seating
  • 2-way manual adjustable front seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Mast antenna on fender
Security
  • Electronic immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Body Colour Door Handles
  • Stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.29 axle ratio
  • Battery rundown protection
  • Solar-Ray windshield
  • Deep tint rear windows
  • Dual sliding side doors
  • Particle filter
  • Assist handles
  • Rear cargo anchors
  • P225/60R17 all-season BSW ALS tires
  • 3rd row dual covered armrest w/storage
  • (4) speakers w/(1) in each front door & (2) in liftgate
  • 3.9L SFI V6 ENGINE
  • 125-amp alternator
  • Front row seat belts w/pretensioners
  • 17" X 6.5" steel wheels -inc: full covers
  • Instrument panel mounted pull-out cup holders
  • Dual front aux pwr outlet
  • 1st, 2nd, 3rd row floor mats
  • Instrumentation -inc: oil pressure, coolant temp, trip odometer, low coolant sensors, engine oil life indicator
  • Lighting -inc: centre & cargo dome lights, programmable entry/exit lights, theatre dimming, interior roof rail courtesy lights, reading lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC

2016 GMC Terrain SLE...
 44,697 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Longhorn
 53,675 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Sp...
 19,032 KM
$21,899 + tax & lic
Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC

Leggat Chevrolet Buick GMC

360 Rexdale Blvd., Etobicoke, ON M9W 1R7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-493-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-493-0915

Send A Message