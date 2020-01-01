Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Porsche 911

63,817 KM

Details Description Features

$67,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
2009 Porsche 911

2009 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

  1. 6293790
  2. 6293790
  3. 6293790
  4. 6293790
  5. 6293790
  6. 6293790
  7. 6293790
  8. 6293790
  9. 6293790
  10. 6293790
  11. 6293790
  12. 6293790
  13. 6293790
  14. 6293790
  15. 6293790
  16. 6293790
  17. 6293790
  18. 6293790
  19. 6293790
  20. 6293790
  21. 6293790
  22. 6293790
  23. 6293790
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

63,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6293790
  • Stock #: 17597
  • VIN: WP0CB29989S756245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 63,817 KM

Vehicle Description

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From World Fine Cars

2009 Cadillac CTS 3....
 122,093 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes SL 450...
 13,899 KM
$69,900 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar F-Type |...
 23,761 KM
$58,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Call Dealer

416-203-XXXX

(click to show)

416-203-7010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory