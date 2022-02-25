Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Porsche Cayenne

232,530 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
2009 Porsche Cayenne

2009 Porsche Cayenne

IMMACULATE CONDITION / LOCAL / WELL SERVICED / V6

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Porsche Cayenne

IMMACULATE CONDITION / LOCAL / WELL SERVICED / V6

Location

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

232,530KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8429409
  • Stock #: PT0583
  • VIN: WP1AA29P69LA03413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,530 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! Check out this gorgeous Porsche Cayenne that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario SUV thats been well cared for by the previous owner and it shows with tons of Porsche dealer servicing. This one is the V6 which means great fuel mileage. Look the part without handing over your paycheck at the gas pump. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Lubrico Limited Superior Warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as this one wont last long at all.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION).

Make sure to call ahead to ensure we are not busy for your arrival.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bespoke Auto Gallery

2012 Land Rover LR4 ...
 188,350 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus RX 350 PR...
 147,224 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz R...
 173,173 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-749-XXXX

(click to show)

416-749-7979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory