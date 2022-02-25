$9,888+ tax & licensing
2009 Porsche Cayenne
IMMACULATE CONDITION / LOCAL / WELL SERVICED / V6
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8429409
- Stock #: PT0583
- VIN: WP1AA29P69LA03413
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 232,530 KM
WOW !! Check out this gorgeous Porsche Cayenne that just arrived at our store. This beauty is a local Ontario SUV thats been well cared for by the previous owner and it shows with tons of Porsche dealer servicing. This one is the V6 which means great fuel mileage. Look the part without handing over your paycheck at the gas pump. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km Lubrico Limited Superior Warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment as this one wont last long at all.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION).
Make sure to call ahead to ensure we are not busy for your arrival.
