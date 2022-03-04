$9,888+ tax & licensing
416-749-7979
2009 Saab 9-3
RARE / MANUAL / STUNNING SHAPE / LOCAL CAR / TURBO
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,888
- Listing ID: 8459265
- Stock #: PT0584
- VIN: YS3FB46Y891025687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this stunning RARE Gem that just arrived at our store. This one is a local car that has been extremely well cared for by the previous owner and it shows. If you're looking for a fun to drive stylist rare car then look no further. This one is equipped with a manual gear box for that do it yourself driving experience. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior lubrico warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
We are by appointment only. Please call ahead to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
