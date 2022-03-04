Menu
2009 Saab 9-3

115,765 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

RARE / MANUAL / STUNNING SHAPE / LOCAL CAR / TURBO

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

115,765KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8459265
  • Stock #: PT0584
  • VIN: YS3FB46Y891025687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this stunning RARE Gem that just arrived at our store. This one is a local car that has been extremely well cared for by the previous owner and it shows. If you're looking for a fun to drive stylist rare car then look no further. This one is equipped with a manual gear box for that do it yourself driving experience. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior lubrico warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

We are by appointment only. Please call ahead to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Equalizer
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

