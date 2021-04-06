Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Subaru Forester

141,063 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
2009 Subaru Forester

2009 Subaru Forester

X Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Subaru Forester

X Limited

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

141,063KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6853194
  • Stock #: 100287
  • VIN: JF2SH64689H774256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,063 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Subaru Forested 2.5X Limited 4 Dr Auto SUV AWD Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth FOG Light Certified

   Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday  12PM to 4PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2009 Subaru Forester...
 141,063 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD
 147,902 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Maxima 3...
 153,903 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-3737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory