2009 Subaru Forester

176,000 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2009 Subaru Forester

2009 Subaru Forester

X Limited

2009 Subaru Forester

X Limited

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8164405
  • Stock #: 100756
  • VIN: JF2SH64699H777991

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

2009 Subaru Forester SUV 4 Dr AUto AWD Fully Loaded Leather Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Fog Light Certified

                                    

                        Check our Inventory - http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

